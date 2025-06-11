Galaxy Digital Inc [GLXY] is 15.34% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Galaxy Digital Inc [NASDAQ: GLXY] plunged by -$0.93 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $20.00.

Galaxy Digital Inc stock has also gained 4.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GLXY stock has inclined by 42.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.30% and gained 15.34% year-on date.

The market cap for GLXY stock reached $2.61 billion, with 128.00 million shares outstanding and 126.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, GLXY reached a trading volume of 3920526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Galaxy Digital Inc [GLXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLXY shares is $27.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLXY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Galaxy Digital Inc is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLXY in the course of the last twelve months was 29.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

GLXY stock trade performance evaluation

Galaxy Digital Inc [GLXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.55. With this latest performance, GLXY shares gained by 30.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.54 for Galaxy Digital Inc [GLXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.75, while it was recorded at 20.01 for the last single week of trading, and 15.86 for the last 200 days.

Galaxy Digital Inc [GLXY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Galaxy Digital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Galaxy Digital Inc [GLXY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Galaxy Digital Inc go to 10.87%.

Galaxy Digital Inc [GLXY]: Institutional Ownership