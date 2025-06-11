For Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS], Analyst sees a rise to $1.10. What next?

Senseonics Holdings Inc [AMEX: SENS] loss -2.83% on the last trading session, reaching $0.51 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, SENS reached a trading volume of 4220135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $1.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $0.50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Underperform rating on SENS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for SENS stock

Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, SENS shares dropped by -17.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.21% in the past year of trading.

Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Senseonics Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.49 and a Current Ratio set at 6.88.

Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc go to 27.01%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS]

There are presently around $10.98 million, or 12.06% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23.19 million shares, which is approximately 3.76% of the company's stock. BLACKROCK INC., holding 8.32 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.32 million in SENS stocks shares.