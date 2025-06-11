For Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI], Analyst sees a rise to $4.50. What next?

Indie Semiconductor Inc [NASDAQ: INDI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.26% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.72%.

Over the last 12 months, INDI stock dropped by -57.63%. The one-year Indie Semiconductor Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.91. The average equity rating for INDI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $690.67 million, with 194.39 million shares outstanding and 189.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, INDI stock reached a trading volume of 4835708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDI shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Indie Semiconductor Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Indie Semiconductor Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while CJS Securities analysts kept a Market Outperform rating on INDI stock. On February 14, 2023, analysts increased their price target for INDI shares from 10 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Indie Semiconductor Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for INDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

INDI Stock Performance Analysis:

Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.72. With this latest performance, INDI shares gained by 39.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.63% in the past year of trading.

#####

Insight into Indie Semiconductor Inc Fundamentals:

Indie Semiconductor Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.64 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $97.30%, or 99.82%% of INDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INDI stocks are: GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 18.39 million shares, which is approximately 10.8086%. PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 15.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$97.36 million in INDI stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $$93.48 million in INDI stock with ownership which is approximately 8.904%.