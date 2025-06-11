For Healthpeak Properties Inc [DOC], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

Healthpeak Properties Inc [NYSE: DOC] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 1.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.60.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5181777 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Healthpeak Properties Inc stands at 0.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.60%.

The market cap for DOC stock reached $12.51 billion, with 699.49 million shares outstanding and 691.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.08M shares, DOC reached a trading volume of 5181777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthpeak Properties Inc [DOC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $22.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $20 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2024, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc stock. On April 26, 2024, analysts increased their price target for DOC shares from 19 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.78.

How has DOC stock performed recently?

Healthpeak Properties Inc [DOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, DOC shares gained by 0.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.88% in the past year of trading.

#####

Healthpeak Properties Inc [DOC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Healthpeak Properties Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.78 and a Current Ratio set at 2.78.

Earnings analysis for Healthpeak Properties Inc [DOC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc go to -3.90%.

Insider trade positions for Healthpeak Properties Inc [DOC]

There are presently around $97.67%, or 97.96%% of DOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112.91 million shares, which is approximately 16.0633%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 77.04 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.51 billion in DOC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$929.29 million in DOC stock with ownership which is approximately 6.7451%.