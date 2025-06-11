For GE Vernova Inc [GEV], Analyst sees a rise to $517. What next?

GE Vernova Inc [NYSE: GEV] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -3.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $465.31.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3944389 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GE Vernova Inc stands at 1.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.97%.

The market cap for GEV stock reached $127.00 billion, with 272.93 million shares outstanding and 272.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, GEV reached a trading volume of 3944389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GE Vernova Inc [GEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEV shares is $471.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for GE Vernova Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $405 to $390. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2025, representing the official price target for GE Vernova Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $370, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on GEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE Vernova Inc is set at 16.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEV in the course of the last twelve months was 38.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.76.

How has GEV stock performed recently?

GE Vernova Inc [GEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.61. With this latest performance, GEV shares gained by 16.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 190.26% in the past year of trading.

GE Vernova Inc [GEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

GE Vernova Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Insider trade positions for GE Vernova Inc [GEV]

There are presently around $78.79%, or 78.84% of GEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26.9 million shares, which is approximately 9.8165%.