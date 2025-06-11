For Evogene Ltd [EVGN], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

Evogene Ltd [NASDAQ: EVGN] surged by $1.13 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.26.

Evogene Ltd stock has also gained 103.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVGN stock has inclined by 60.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 56.94% and gained 20.86% year-on date.

The market cap for EVGN stock reached $15.08 million, with 6.67 million shares outstanding and 6.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, EVGN reached a trading volume of 102596512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Evogene Ltd [EVGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGN shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Evogene Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Evogene Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on EVGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evogene Ltd is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23.

EVGN stock trade performance evaluation

Evogene Ltd [EVGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 103.60. With this latest performance, EVGN shares gained by 99.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.44 for Evogene Ltd [EVGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1600, while it was recorded at 1.3400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7800 for the last 200 days.

Evogene Ltd [EVGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Evogene Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Evogene Ltd [EVGN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evogene Ltd go to 29.80%.

Evogene Ltd [EVGN]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $6.46%, or 6.55%% of EVGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGN stocks are: SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3.08 million shares, which is approximately 6.0837%. MORGAN STANLEY, holding 0.22 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.14 million in EVGN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $$65294.0 in EVGN stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1983%.