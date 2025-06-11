For Etoro Group Ltd [ETOR], Analyst sees a rise to $70. What next?

Etoro Group Ltd [NASDAQ: ETOR] loss -11.86% or -9.01 points to close at $66.96 with a heavy trading volume of 4524915 shares.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, ETOR reached to a volume of 4524915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Etoro Group Ltd [ETOR]:

UBS have made an estimate for Etoro Group Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Etoro Group Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on ETOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etoro Group Ltd is set at 6.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for ETOR stock

Etoro Group Ltd [ETOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.45.

Etoro Group Ltd [ETOR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Etoro Group Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Etoro Group Ltd [ETOR]

There are presently around $15.71%, or 19.32%% of ETOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors.