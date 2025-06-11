For Bloom Energy Corp [BE], Analyst sees a rise to $26. What next?

Bloom Energy Corp [NYSE: BE] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $21.63.

Bloom Energy Corp stock has also gained 5.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BE stock has declined by -13.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.68% and lost -2.61% year-on date.

The market cap for BE stock reached $5.02 billion, with 231.97 million shares outstanding and 219.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, BE reached a trading volume of 4701366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bloom Energy Corp [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $23.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on BE stock. On February 28, 2025, analysts increased their price target for BE shares from 13 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corp is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for BE in the course of the last twelve months was 65.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.27.

BE stock trade performance evaluation

Bloom Energy Corp [BE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.98. With this latest performance, BE shares gained by 22.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.91% in the past year of trading.

Bloom Energy Corp [BE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bloom Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.27 and a Current Ratio set at 3.32.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bloom Energy Corp [BE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloom Energy Corp go to 69.66%.

Bloom Energy Corp [BE]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $92.76%, or 106.46%% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 40.76 million shares, which is approximately 17.9447%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18.99 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$232.47 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$178.32 million in BE stock with ownership which is approximately 6.4132%.