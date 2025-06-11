Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] moved up 0.51: Why It’s Important

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] closed the trading session at $39.78.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.91 percent and weekly performance of 2.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, FITB reached to a volume of 5225938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $44.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on FITB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.13.

FITB stock trade performance evaluation

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, FITB shares gained by 6.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.59 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.99, while it was recorded at 39.10 for the last single week of trading, and 41.75 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fifth Third Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to 12.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $86.29%, or 86.64%% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83.1 million shares, which is approximately 12.1004%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 58.11 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.12 billion in FITB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.6 billion in FITB stock with ownership which is approximately 6.375%.