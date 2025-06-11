Fastenal Co [FAST] moved up 1.40: Why It’s Important

Fastenal Co [NASDAQ: FAST] gained 1.40% on the last trading session, reaching $42.72 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.89M shares, FAST reached a trading volume of 4536417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fastenal Co [FAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $39.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 3.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Fastenal Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Fastenal Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on FAST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Co is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAST in the course of the last twelve months was 56.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.14.

Trading performance analysis for FAST stock

Fastenal Co [FAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, FAST shares gained by 8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.48% in the past year of trading.

Fastenal Co [FAST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fastenal Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.14 and a Current Ratio set at 4.28.

Fastenal Co [FAST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Co go to 8.65%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fastenal Co [FAST]

There are presently around $87.94%, or 88.09% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71.29 million shares, which is approximately 12.45%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 46.44 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.92 billion in FAST stocks shares.