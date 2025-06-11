Exane BNP Paribas lifts Realty Income Corp [O] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Realty Income Corp [NYSE: O] closed the trading session at $57.35.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.38 percent and weekly performance of 2.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.83M shares, O reached to a volume of 4739230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Realty Income Corp [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $61.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Realty Income Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on O stock. On November 14, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for O shares from 64 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corp is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 15.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

O stock trade performance evaluation

Realty Income Corp [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.56% in the past year of trading.

#####

Realty Income Corp [O]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Realty Income Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Realty Income Corp [O] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corp go to 16.60%.

Realty Income Corp [O]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $79.10%, or 79.18%% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 138.47 million shares, which is approximately 15.91%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 83.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.4 billion in O stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.37 billion in O stock with ownership which is approximately 7.3331%.