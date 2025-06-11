Electronic Arts, Inc [EA] Revenue clocked in at $7.45 billion, up 0.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Electronic Arts, Inc [NASDAQ: EA] gained 0.16% or 0.24 points to close at $147.16 with a heavy trading volume of 4231274 shares.

The daily chart for EA points out that the company has recorded -11.15% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, EA reached to a volume of 4231274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Electronic Arts, Inc [EA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $170.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Electronic Arts, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $160 to $172. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Electronic Arts, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $163, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Neutral rating on EA stock. On March 24, 2025, analysts increased their price target for EA shares from 140 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts, Inc is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

Trading performance analysis for EA stock

Electronic Arts, Inc [EA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, EA shares dropped by -4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.10% in the past year of trading.

Electronic Arts, Inc [EA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Electronic Arts, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Electronic Arts, Inc [EA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts, Inc go to 12.86%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Electronic Arts, Inc [EA]

There are presently around $102.70%, or 102.91%% of EA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29.11 million shares, which is approximately 10.9453%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 27.82 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.88 billion in EA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.46 billion in EA stock with ownership which is approximately 9.3263%.