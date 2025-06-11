Devon Energy Corp [DVN] Stock trading around $33.47 per share: What’s Next?

Devon Energy Corp [NYSE: DVN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.51% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.56%.

Over the last 12 months, DVN stock dropped by -27.82%. The one-year Devon Energy Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.36. The average equity rating for DVN stock is currently 1.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.49 billion, with 644.00 million shares outstanding and 609.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.11M shares, DVN stock reached a trading volume of 5491194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Devon Energy Corp [DVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $44.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Devon Energy Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on DVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corp is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

DVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Devon Energy Corp [DVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.56. With this latest performance, DVN shares gained by 2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.01 for Devon Energy Corp [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.53, while it was recorded at 32.28 for the last single week of trading, and 36.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Devon Energy Corp Fundamentals:

Devon Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

DVN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corp go to 4.28%.

Devon Energy Corp [DVN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75.71 million shares, which is approximately 12.0939%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 48.9 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.32 billion in DVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.96 billion in DVN stock with ownership which is approximately 6.6089%.