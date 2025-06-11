CVS Health Corp [CVS] moved up 0.63: Why It’s Important

CVS Health Corp [NYSE: CVS] price surged by 0.63 percent to reach at $0.4.

The one-year CVS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.89. The average equity rating for CVS stock is currently 1.69, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CVS Health Corp [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $79.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for CVS Health Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2025, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corp is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

CVS Stock Performance Analysis:

CVS Health Corp [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, CVS shares dropped by -4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.45% in the past year of trading.

Insight into CVS Health Corp Fundamentals:

CVS Health Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

CVS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corp go to 13.80%.

CVS Health Corp [CVS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $87.49%, or 88.43%% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116.35 million shares, which is approximately 9.2635%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 100.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.91 billion in CVS stocks shares.