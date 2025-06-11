Crescent Energy Co [CRGY] moved up 0.99: Why It’s Important

Crescent Energy Co [NYSE: CRGY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.99% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.88%.

Over the last 12 months, CRGY stock dropped by -25.26%. The one-year Crescent Energy Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.5. The average equity rating for CRGY stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.92 billion, with 194.97 million shares outstanding and 192.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, CRGY stock reached a trading volume of 3984025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Crescent Energy Co [CRGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRGY shares is $13.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRGY stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Crescent Energy Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Crescent Energy Co stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Energy Co is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRGY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

CRGY Stock Performance Analysis:

Crescent Energy Co [CRGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, CRGY shares gained by 7.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.26% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Crescent Energy Co Fundamentals:

Crescent Energy Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

CRGY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crescent Energy Co go to -6.34%.

Crescent Energy Co [CRGY] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $72.13%, or 75.27%% of CRGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11.76 million shares, which is approximately 10.5449%. AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, holding 7.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$92.14 million in CRGY stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $$90.55 million in CRGY stock with ownership which is approximately 6.8523%.