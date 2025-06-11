CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] Stock trading around $6.15 per share: What’s Next?

CommScope Holding Company Inc [NASDAQ: COMM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.65% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.50%.

Over the last 12 months, COMM stock rose by 255.49%. The one-year CommScope Holding Company Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -28.13. The average equity rating for COMM stock is currently 3.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.33 billion, with 216.58 million shares outstanding and 201.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.84M shares, COMM stock reached a trading volume of 4107386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $4.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2025, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on COMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.46.

COMM Stock Performance Analysis:

CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, COMM shares gained by 27.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 255.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.34 for CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 6.02 for the last single week of trading, and 5.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CommScope Holding Company Inc Fundamentals:

CommScope Holding Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.46 and a Current Ratio set at 2.19.

CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24.83 million shares, which is approximately 11.6298%. FPR PARTNERS LLC, holding 19.43 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$23.89 million in COMM stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $$19.67 million in COMM stock with ownership which is approximately 7.4909%.