Colgate-Palmolive Co [CL] stock Downgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $101

Colgate-Palmolive Co [NYSE: CL] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 1.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $91.94.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4533186 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Colgate-Palmolive Co stands at 0.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.06%.

The market cap for CL stock reached $74.51 billion, with 810.42 million shares outstanding and 809.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 4533186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Colgate-Palmolive Co [CL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $99.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2024, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on CL stock. On September 09, 2024, analysts increased their price target for CL shares from 107 to 109.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Co is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 205.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.54.

How has CL stock performed recently?

Colgate-Palmolive Co [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.17% in the past year of trading.

Colgate-Palmolive Co [CL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Colgate-Palmolive Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Co [CL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Co go to 5.60%.

Insider trade positions for Colgate-Palmolive Co [CL]

There are presently around 86.19%, or 86.32% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors.