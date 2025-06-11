Clarivate Plc [CLVT] is -12.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] price surged by 2.30 percent to reach at $0.1.

The one-year CLVT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.91. The average equity rating for CLVT stock is currently 2.18, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clarivate Plc [CLVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $5.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Clarivate Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8.50, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on CLVT stock. On September 08, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CLVT shares from 8 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

CLVT Stock Performance Analysis:

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.47. With this latest performance, CLVT shares gained by 3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.92% in the past year of trading.

#####

Insight into Clarivate Plc Fundamentals:

Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 0.88.

CLVT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 2.63%.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $92.84%, or 111.14%% of CLVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVT stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 116.67 million shares, which is approximately 17.0167%. EXOR N.V., holding 67.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$382.91 million in CLVT stocks shares; and EXOR N.V., currently with $$380.22 million in CLVT stock with ownership which is approximately 9.7465%.