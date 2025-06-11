China Natural Resources Inc [CHNR] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -17.39% YTD: What’s Next?

China Natural Resources Inc [NASDAQ: CHNR] price plunged by -5.41 percent to reach at -$0.03.

Guru’s Opinion on China Natural Resources Inc [CHNR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Natural Resources Inc is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

CHNR Stock Performance Analysis:

China Natural Resources Inc [CHNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.91. With this latest performance, CHNR shares dropped by -0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.64 for China Natural Resources Inc [CHNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5450, while it was recorded at 0.5689 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6117 for the last 200 days.

Insight into China Natural Resources Inc Fundamentals:

China Natural Resources Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.25.

China Natural Resources Inc [CHNR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $0.45%, or 1.06%% of CHNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors.