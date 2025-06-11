Charles Schwab Corp [SCHW] moved up 0.07: Why It’s Important

Charles Schwab Corp [NYSE: SCHW] gained 0.07% or 0.06 points to close at $88.27 with a heavy trading volume of 5438292 shares.

The daily chart for SCHW points out that the company has recorded 7.90% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.58M shares, SCHW reached to a volume of 5438292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Charles Schwab Corp [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $90.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Charles Schwab Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Charles Schwab Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SCHW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charles Schwab Corp is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 7.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

Trading performance analysis for SCHW stock

Charles Schwab Corp [SCHW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.88% in the past year of trading.

Charles Schwab Corp [SCHW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Charles Schwab Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Charles Schwab Corp [SCHW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Charles Schwab Corp go to 22.69%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Charles Schwab Corp [SCHW]

There are presently around $84.65%, or 90.11%% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 225.96 million shares, which is approximately 12.3612%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 122.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$9.01 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$7.44 billion in SCHW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5264%.