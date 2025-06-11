Celestica, Inc [CLS] gain 31.65% so far this year. What now?

Celestica, Inc [NYSE: CLS] closed the trading session at $121.51.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.65 percent and weekly performance of 0.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 40.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, CLS reached to a volume of 4322628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Celestica, Inc [CLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLS shares is $131.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Celestica, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Celestica, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while CIBC analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on CLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celestica, Inc is set at 5.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLS in the course of the last twelve months was 43.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

CLS stock trade performance evaluation

Celestica, Inc [CLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, CLS shares gained by 30.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.49% in the past year of trading.

Celestica, Inc [CLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Celestica, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Celestica, Inc [CLS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Celestica, Inc go to 23.86%.

Celestica, Inc [CLS]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $76.91%, or 77.31%% of CLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9.25 million shares, which is approximately 7.7886%. WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7.49 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$429.52 million in CLS stocks shares; and WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$304.73 million in CLS stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4787%.