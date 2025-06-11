Carrier Global Corp [CARR] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Carrier Global Corp [NYSE: CARR] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 0.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $71.75.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4815554 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carrier Global Corp stands at 0.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.49%.

The market cap for CARR stock reached $61.51 billion, with 860.19 million shares outstanding and 805.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 4815554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carrier Global Corp [CARR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $82.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $77 to $78. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CARR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corp is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 116.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

How has CARR stock performed recently?

Carrier Global Corp [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.84% in the past year of trading.

Carrier Global Corp [CARR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Carrier Global Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Carrier Global Corp [CARR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corp go to 14.51%.

Insider trade positions for Carrier Global Corp [CARR]

There are presently around $85.66%, or 91.11%% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 95.48 million shares, which is approximately 10.5803%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 94.58 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.97 billion in CARR stocks shares.