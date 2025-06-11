Canadian Natural Resources Ltd [CNQ] Revenue clocked in at $27.53 billion, up 4.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd [NYSE: CNQ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.74% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.29%.

Over the last 12 months, CNQ stock dropped by -10.38%. The one-year Canadian Natural Resources Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.94. The average equity rating for CNQ stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $67.34 billion, with 2.10 billion shares outstanding and 2.05 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.57M shares, CNQ stock reached a trading volume of 5337249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canadian Natural Resources Ltd [CNQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNQ shares is $36.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2025, representing the official price target for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNQ in the course of the last twelve months was 10.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.53.

CNQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd [CNQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, CNQ shares gained by 5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.38% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Fundamentals:

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.53 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

CNQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd go to 10.12%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd [CNQ] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $77.47%, or 79.16%% of CNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNQ stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 290.59 million shares, which is approximately 13.6214%. ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 114.83 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.09 billion in CNQ stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $$3.98 billion in CNQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.2335%.