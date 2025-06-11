C3.ai Inc [AI] stock Downgrade by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $29

C3.ai Inc [NYSE: AI] closed the trading session at $25.61.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.62 percent and weekly performance of -0.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, AI reached to a volume of 4397710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about C3.ai Inc [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $28.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 2.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2024, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.60.

AI stock trade performance evaluation

C3.ai Inc [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.43% in the past year of trading.

C3.ai Inc [AI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

C3.ai Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.74 and a Current Ratio set at 6.86.

C3.ai Inc [AI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $52.58%, or 57.13%% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11.52 million shares, which is approximately 9.2205%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 7.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$216.42 million in AI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$183.71 million in AI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.0758%.