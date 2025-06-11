Brown & Brown, Inc [BRO] gain 3.40% so far this year. What now?

Brown & Brown, Inc [NYSE: BRO] plunged by -$2.37 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $105.49.

Brown & Brown, Inc stock has also loss -6.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BRO stock has declined by -10.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.58% and gained 3.40% year-on date.

The market cap for BRO stock reached $30.23 billion, with 287.00 million shares outstanding and 237.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, BRO reached a trading volume of 4275197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brown & Brown, Inc [BRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRO shares is $118.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Brown & Brown, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Edward Jones raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Brown & Brown, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $128, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on BRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brown & Brown, Inc is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRO in the course of the last twelve months was 23.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

BRO stock trade performance evaluation

Brown & Brown, Inc [BRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.31. With this latest performance, BRO shares dropped by -5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.83% in the past year of trading.

Brown & Brown, Inc [BRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Brown & Brown, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brown & Brown, Inc [BRO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brown & Brown, Inc go to 8.36%.

Brown & Brown, Inc [BRO]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $79.66%, or 94.30%% of BRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28.7 million shares, which is approximately 10.1757%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 16.67 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.49 billion in BRO stocks shares;