BrightSpring Health Services Inc [BTSG] is 30.59% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BrightSpring Health Services Inc [NASDAQ: BTSG] price plunged by -6.79 percent to reach at -$1.62.

The one-year BTSG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.68. The average equity rating for BTSG stock is currently 1.18, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BrightSpring Health Services Inc [BTSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTSG shares is $27.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTSG stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for BrightSpring Health Services Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2024, representing the official price target for BrightSpring Health Services Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on BTSG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BrightSpring Health Services Inc is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTSG in the course of the last twelve months was 22.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.37.

BTSG Stock Performance Analysis:

BrightSpring Health Services Inc [BTSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.96. With this latest performance, BTSG shares dropped by -2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.73% in the past year of trading.

#####

Insight into BrightSpring Health Services Inc Fundamentals:

BrightSpring Health Services Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

BTSG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTSG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BrightSpring Health Services Inc go to 28.45%.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc [BTSG] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $106.60%, or 110.29%% of BTSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTSG stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 81.34 million shares, which is approximately 47.4571%. WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC., holding 34.86 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$396.01 billion in BTSG stocks shares; and WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC., currently with $$176.13 million in BTSG stock with ownership which is approximately 9.046%.