Beeline Holdings Inc [BLNE] Stock trading around $0.69 per share: What’s Next?

Beeline Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: BLNE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.96% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.44%.

Over the last 12 months, BLNE stock dropped by -93.05%. The one-year Beeline Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.03. The average equity rating for BLNE stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.30 million, with 7.82 million shares outstanding and 6.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, BLNE stock reached a trading volume of 4326626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Beeline Holdings Inc [BLNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNE shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beeline Holdings Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

BLNE Stock Performance Analysis:

Beeline Holdings Inc [BLNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.44. With this latest performance, BLNE shares dropped by -50.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.05% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Beeline Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Beeline Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Beeline Holdings Inc [BLNE] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $3.08%, or 4.00%% of BLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors.