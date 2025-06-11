BCE Inc [BCE] Stock trading around $22.50 per share: What’s Next?

BCE Inc [NYSE: BCE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.81% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.55%.

Over the last 12 months, BCE stock dropped by -34.76%. The one-year BCE Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.29. The average equity rating for BCE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.74 billion, with 921.82 million shares outstanding and 920.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, BCE stock reached a trading volume of 3749080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BCE Inc [BCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCE shares is $24.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for BCE Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2025, representing the official price target for BCE Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BCE Inc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for BCE in the course of the last twelve months was 7.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.54.

BCE Stock Performance Analysis:

BCE Inc [BCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.55. With this latest performance, BCE shares dropped by -0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.26 for BCE Inc [BCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.83, while it was recorded at 22.04 for the last single week of trading, and 26.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BCE Inc Fundamentals:

BCE Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.58.

BCE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE Inc go to -2.44%.

BCE Inc [BCE] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $8.37 billion, or 45.67% of BCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCE stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 49.97 million shares, which is approximately 5.48% of the company's stock. BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 37.53 million shares of the stock; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with ownership of approximately 2.51%.