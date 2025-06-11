Baxter International Inc [BAX] stock Resumed by Goldman analyst, price target now $42

Baxter International Inc [NYSE: BAX] gained 2.82% on the last trading session, reaching $31.72 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, BAX reached a trading volume of 4686421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baxter International Inc [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $36.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2025, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on BAX stock. On July 15, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 39 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 60.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for BAX stock

Baxter International Inc [BAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.42. With this latest performance, BAX shares gained by 2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.80% in the past year of trading.

#####

Baxter International Inc [BAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Baxter International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.02.

Baxter International Inc [BAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc go to 16.31%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Baxter International Inc [BAX]

There are presently around $98.45%, or 98.73%% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 63.03 million shares, which is approximately 12.3598%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 59.96 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.01 billion in BAX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.03 billion in BAX stock with ownership which is approximately 6.0437%.