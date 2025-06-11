Barclays lifts Danaher Corp [DHR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Danaher Corp [NYSE: DHR] gained 1.72% or 3.42 points to close at $202.62 with a heavy trading volume of 4626322 shares.

The daily chart for DHR points out that the company has recorded -11.08% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, DHR reached to a volume of 4626322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Danaher Corp [DHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $244.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Danaher Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Danaher Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $260, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on DHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corp is set at 5.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 29.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for DHR stock

Danaher Corp [DHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.50. With this latest performance, DHR shares gained by 6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.39% in the past year of trading.

Danaher Corp [DHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Danaher Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Danaher Corp [DHR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corp go to 8.23%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Danaher Corp [DHR]

There are presently around $82.57%, or 92.81%% of DHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60.49 million shares, which is approximately 8.2016%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 50.54 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$12.63 billion in DHR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$6.92 billion in DHR stock with ownership which is approximately 3.7518%.