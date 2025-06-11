B. Riley Securities lifts United States Antimony Corp [UAMY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

United States Antimony Corp [AMEX: UAMY] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.94.

United States Antimony Corp stock has also gained 10.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UAMY stock has inclined by 104.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 117.78% and gained 66.10% year-on date.

The market cap for UAMY stock reached $350.10 million, with 116.11 million shares outstanding and 90.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, UAMY reached a trading volume of 3495629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United States Antimony Corp [UAMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAMY shares is $4.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAMY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for United States Antimony Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2024, representing the official price target for United States Antimony Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Antimony Corp is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

UAMY stock trade performance evaluation

United States Antimony Corp [UAMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.53. With this latest performance, UAMY shares dropped by -10.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 813.33% in the past year of trading.

United States Antimony Corp [UAMY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

United States Antimony Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.42 and a Current Ratio set at 5.26.

United States Antimony Corp [UAMY]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $22.47%, or 29.12%% of UAMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3.75 million shares, which is approximately 3.4593%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.55 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.52 million in UAMY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$0.45 million in UAMY stock with ownership which is approximately 1.2254%.