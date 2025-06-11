Asana Inc [ASAN] Stock trading around $14.35 per share: What’s Next?

Asana Inc [NYSE: ASAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.98% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -24.47%.

Over the last 12 months, ASAN stock rose by 3.84%. The one-year Asana Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.69. The average equity rating for ASAN stock is currently 2.89, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.38 billion, with 155.66 million shares outstanding and 89.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, ASAN stock reached a trading volume of 4439108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Asana Inc [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $16.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Asana Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Asana Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASAN in the course of the last twelve months was 309.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

ASAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Asana Inc [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.47. With this latest performance, ASAN shares dropped by -17.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.84% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Asana Inc Fundamentals:

Asana Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Asana Inc [ASAN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $45.70%, or 76.53%% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 11.6 million shares, which is approximately 5.0497%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10.1 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$141.36 million in ASAN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$97.67 million in ASAN stock with ownership which is approximately 3.0385%.