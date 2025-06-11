Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM] Stock trading around $140.63 per share: What’s Next?

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [NASDAQ: ARM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.46% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.20%.

Over the last 12 months, ARM stock rose by 2.56%. The one-year Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.15. The average equity rating for ARM stock is currently 1.92, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $148.65 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.05 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.25M shares, ARM stock reached a trading volume of 4544099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARM shares is $140.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARM stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Arm Holdings plc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2024, representing the official price target for Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on ARM stock. On November 07, 2024, analysts increased their price target for ARM shares from 150 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arm Holdings plc. ADR is set at 5.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARM in the course of the last twelve months was 835.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

ARM Stock Performance Analysis:

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.20. With this latest performance, ARM shares gained by 21.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.02 for Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.24, while it was recorded at 134.45 for the last single week of trading, and 133.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arm Holdings plc. ADR Fundamentals:

Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

ARM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arm Holdings plc. ADR go to 21.90%.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ARM stocks are: AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC with ownership of 20.0 million shares, which is approximately 1.9157%. SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 6.43 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.05 billion in ARM stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $$976.83 million in ARM stock with ownership which is approximately 0.5718%.