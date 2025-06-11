Argus slashes price target on Ventas Inc [VTR] – find out why.

Ventas Inc [NYSE: VTR] closed the trading session at $63.45.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.74 percent and weekly performance of 0.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, VTR reached to a volume of 4383361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ventas Inc [VTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $76.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Ventas Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $66 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $71, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on VTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 77.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

VTR stock trade performance evaluation

Ventas Inc [VTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, VTR shares dropped by -3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.10% in the past year of trading.

#####

Ventas Inc [VTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ventas Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ventas Inc [VTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ventas Inc go to 73.95%.

Ventas Inc [VTR]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $100.56%, or 101.14%% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64.5 million shares, which is approximately 15.8053%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 43.3 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.22 billion in VTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.38 billion in VTR stock with ownership which is approximately 6.6058%.