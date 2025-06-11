Amer Sports Inc [AS] Revenue clocked in at $5.46 billion, up 35.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Amer Sports Inc [NYSE: AS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.45% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.01%.

Over the last 12 months, AS stock rose by 149.93%. The one-year Amer Sports Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.38. The average equity rating for AS stock is currently 1.63, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.96 billion, with 553.85 million shares outstanding and 146.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, AS stock reached a trading volume of 4175517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amer Sports Inc [AS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AS shares is $41.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AS stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amer Sports Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2025, representing the official price target for Amer Sports Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on AS stock. On October 14, 2024, analysts increased their price target for AS shares from 17 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amer Sports Inc is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for AS in the course of the last twelve months was 150.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AS Stock Performance Analysis:

Amer Sports Inc [AS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, AS shares gained by 40.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.93% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Amer Sports Inc Fundamentals:

Amer Sports Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

AS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amer Sports Inc go to 37.70%.

Amer Sports Inc [AS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $25.85%, or 76.83% of AS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AS stocks are: FOUNTAINVEST CHINA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP3 LTD. with ownership of 69.1 million shares, which is approximately 13.6763%. BROWN ADVISORY INC, holding 5.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.52 million in AS stocks shares; and BROWN ADVISORY INC, currently with $55.3 million in AS stock with ownership which is approximately 0.8708%.