Alcoa Corp [AA] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $31

Alcoa Corp [NYSE: AA] gained 0.70% on the last trading session, reaching $28.76 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.56M shares, AA reached a trading volume of 5709530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alcoa Corp [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $32.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Alcoa Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on AA stock. On October 17, 2024, analysts increased their price target for AA shares from 41 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corp is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 21.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for AA stock

Alcoa Corp [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.98. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 10.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.57% in the past year of trading.

Alcoa Corp [AA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alcoa Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

Alcoa Corp [AA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcoa Corp go to 42.92%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Alcoa Corp [AA]

There are presently around $77.14%, or 77.50%% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17.95 million shares, which is approximately 9.9713%.