Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] Stock trading around $21.21 per share: What’s Next?

Albertsons Companies Inc [NYSE: ACI] closed the trading session at $21.21.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.99 percent and weekly performance of -1.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.54M shares, ACI reached to a volume of 4135063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $24.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $26 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ACI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.22.

ACI stock trade performance evaluation

Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, ACI shares dropped by -5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.59% in the past year of trading.

Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Albertsons Companies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.22 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $73.63%, or 86.56%% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151.82 million shares, which is approximately 26.239%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36.04 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$711.88 million in ACI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$417.95 million in ACI stock with ownership which is approximately 3.6574%.