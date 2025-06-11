AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL] Stock trading around $3.02 per share: What’s Next?

AbCellera Biologics Inc [NASDAQ: ABCL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.32% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.74%.

Over the last 12 months, ABCL stock dropped by -20.11%. The one-year AbCellera Biologics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.75. The average equity rating for ABCL stock is currently 1.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $901.42 million, with 298.36 million shares outstanding and 223.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, ABCL stock reached a trading volume of 18779008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCL shares is $8.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for AbCellera Biologics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2024, representing the official price target for AbCellera Biologics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on ABCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbCellera Biologics Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

ABCL Stock Performance Analysis:

AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.74. With this latest performance, ABCL shares gained by 48.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.99 for AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.24, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 2.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AbCellera Biologics Inc Fundamentals:

AbCellera Biologics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.15 and a Current Ratio set at 10.15.

ABCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbCellera Biologics Inc go to 0.83%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $44.71%, or 58.04%% of ABCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABCL stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 27.53 million shares, which is approximately 9.3556%. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 21.91 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$64.86 million in ABCL stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $$31.45 million in ABCL stock with ownership which is approximately 3.611%.