3D Systems Corp [DDD] is -43.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

3D Systems Corp [NYSE: DDD] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.14%.

Over the last 12 months, DDD stock dropped by -58.09%. The one-year 3D Systems Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.67. The average equity rating for DDD stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $251.00 million, with 135.36 million shares outstanding and 131.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, DDD stock reached a trading volume of 3970677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 3D Systems Corp [DDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for 3D Systems Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $29, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on DDD stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DDD shares from 22 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corp is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

DDD Stock Performance Analysis:

3D Systems Corp [DDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.14. With this latest performance, DDD shares dropped by -22.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.09% in the past year of trading.

Insight into 3D Systems Corp Fundamentals:

3D Systems Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.96 and a Current Ratio set at 2.79.

3D Systems Corp [DDD] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $50.30%, or 52.05%% of DDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22.22 million shares, which is approximately 16.8562%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11.81 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$36.25 million in DDD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$23.63 million in DDD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8393%.