10x Genomics Inc [TXG] moved up 5.55: Why It’s Important

10x Genomics Inc [NASDAQ: TXG] jumped around 0.56 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.65 at the close of the session, up 5.55%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, TXG reached a trading volume of 5382603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 10x Genomics Inc [TXG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXG shares is $12.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXG stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for 10x Genomics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2024, representing the official price target for 10x Genomics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on TXG stock. On July 18, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for TXG shares from 40 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 10x Genomics Inc is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXG in the course of the last twelve months was 29.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.68.

How has TXG stock performed recently?

10x Genomics Inc [TXG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.90. With this latest performance, TXG shares gained by 21.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.73% in the past year of trading.

10x Genomics Inc [TXG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

10x Genomics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.68 and a Current Ratio set at 5.37.

Earnings analysis for 10x Genomics Inc [TXG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 10x Genomics Inc go to 25.49%.

Insider trade positions for 10x Genomics Inc [TXG]

There are presently around $102.11%, or 104.12%% of TXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13.01 million shares, which is approximately 10.836%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10.19 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$198.18 million in TXG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$181.15 million in TXG stock with ownership which is approximately 7.7571%.