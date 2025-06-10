ZenaTech Inc [ZENA] fell -40.96% so far this year. What now?

ZenaTech Inc [NASDAQ: ZENA] gained 5.83% or 0.25 points to close at $4.54 with a heavy trading volume of 11804907 shares.

The daily chart for ZENA points out that the company has recorded -23.57% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, ZENA reached to a volume of 11804907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZenaTech Inc [ZENA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZenaTech Inc is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZENA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.04.

Trading performance analysis for ZENA stock

ZenaTech Inc [ZENA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.09. With this latest performance, ZENA shares gained by 112.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.57% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZENA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.94 for ZenaTech Inc [ZENA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 3.90 for the last single week of trading.

ZenaTech Inc [ZENA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ZenaTech Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ZenaTech Inc [ZENA]