why Viasat, Inc [VSAT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.00

Viasat, Inc [NASDAQ: VSAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.20% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.08%.

Over the last 12 months, VSAT stock dropped by -33.65%. The one-year Viasat, Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.06. The average equity rating for VSAT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.38 billion, with 130.21 million shares outstanding and 113.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, VSAT stock reached a trading volume of 11595780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Viasat, Inc [VSAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSAT shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Viasat, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2025, representing the official price target for Viasat, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $19, while Needham kept a Buy rating on VSAT stock. On September 17, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for VSAT shares from 29 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viasat, Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.37.

VSAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Viasat, Inc [VSAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.08. With this latest performance, VSAT shares gained by 16.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.58 for Viasat, Inc [VSAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.34, while it was recorded at 9.34 for the last single week of trading, and 10.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Viasat, Inc Fundamentals:

Viasat, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.55 and a Current Ratio set at 1.72.

VSAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viasat, Inc go to 27.95%.

Viasat, Inc [VSAT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VSAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14.76 million shares, which is approximately 11.6603%. BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, holding 13.76 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$174.74 million in VSAT stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $$163.02 million in VSAT stock with ownership which is approximately 10.1411%.