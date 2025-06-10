why QuantumScape Corp [QS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.83

QuantumScape Corp [NYSE: QS] closed the trading session at $4.35.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.18 percent and weekly performance of 10.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.52M shares, QS reached to a volume of 18641318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QuantumScape Corp [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 3.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2024, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corp is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

QS stock trade performance evaluation

QuantumScape Corp [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.69. With this latest performance, QS shares gained by 9.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.42 for QuantumScape Corp [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.00, while it was recorded at 4.16 for the last single week of trading, and 4.93 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corp [QS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

QuantumScape Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.66 and a Current Ratio set at 16.66.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for QuantumScape Corp [QS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuantumScape Corp go to 11.41%.

QuantumScape Corp [QS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31.21 million shares, which is approximately 6.2268%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 15.71 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$77.31 million in QS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$72.79 million in QS stock with ownership which is approximately 2.9517%.