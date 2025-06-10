why Ocugen Inc [OCGN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.50

Ocugen Inc [NASDAQ: OCGN] jumped around 0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.09 at the close of the session, up 2.83%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 10093277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ocugen Inc [OCGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on OCGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 70.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has OCGN stock performed recently?

Ocugen Inc [OCGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.20. With this latest performance, OCGN shares gained by 58.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.46 for Ocugen Inc [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7573, while it was recorded at 0.9683 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8467 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc [OCGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ocugen Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Ocugen Inc [OCGN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ocugen Inc go to 46.87%.

Insider trade positions for Ocugen Inc [OCGN]

The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17.92 million shares, which is approximately 6.9632%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15.52 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$24.06 million in OCGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$22.9 million in OCGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7418%.