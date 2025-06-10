why Lam Research Corp [LRCX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $91.04

Lam Research Corp [NASDAQ: LRCX] closed the trading session at $88.30.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.25 percent and weekly performance of 7.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.03M shares, LRCX reached to a volume of 14493407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lam Research Corp [LRCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRCX shares is $91.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRCX stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Lam Research Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Lam Research Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $125, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on LRCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lam Research Corp is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for LRCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for LRCX in the course of the last twelve months was 29.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.64.

LRCX stock trade performance evaluation

Lam Research Corp [LRCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.06. With this latest performance, LRCX shares gained by 17.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.95 for Lam Research Corp [LRCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.12, while it was recorded at 85.60 for the last single week of trading, and 77.00 for the last 200 days.

Lam Research Corp [LRCX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lam Research Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.64 and a Current Ratio set at 2.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lam Research Corp [LRCX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LRCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lam Research Corp go to 15.69%.

Lam Research Corp [LRCX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LRCX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12.93 million shares, which is approximately 9.8978%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12.05 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$12.83 billion in LRCX stocks shares