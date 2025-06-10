why Keycorp [KEY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.55

Keycorp [NYSE: KEY] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -0.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.28.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9897084 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Keycorp stands at 1.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.93%.

The market cap for KEY stock reached $17.84 billion, with 1.11 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.04M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 9897084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Keycorp [KEY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $17.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Keycorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Keycorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on KEY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keycorp is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 78.60.

How has KEY stock performed recently?

Keycorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 4.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.57 for Keycorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.26, while it was recorded at 16.09 for the last single week of trading, and 16.80 for the last 200 days.

Keycorp [KEY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Keycorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

Earnings analysis for Keycorp [KEY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keycorp go to 18.62%.

Insider trade positions for Keycorp [KEY]

The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109.8 million shares, which is approximately 11.7849%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 99.93 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.42 billion in KEY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$786.22 million in KEY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.9383%.