why Kairos Pharma Ltd [KAPA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.33

Kairos Pharma Ltd [AMEX: KAPA] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.57.

Kairos Pharma Ltd stock has also loss -3.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KAPA stock has declined by -38.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -62.23% and lost -62.72% year-on date.

The market cap for KAPA stock reached $9.55 million, with 15.83 million shares outstanding and 7.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 443.75K shares, KAPA reached a trading volume of 8426655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kairos Pharma Ltd [KAPA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KAPA shares is $8.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KAPA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kairos Pharma Ltd is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

KAPA stock trade performance evaluation

Kairos Pharma Ltd [KAPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, KAPA shares dropped by -24.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.23% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KAPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.99 for Kairos Pharma Ltd [KAPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7702, while it was recorded at 0.5025 for the last single week of trading.

Kairos Pharma Ltd [KAPA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kairos Pharma Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.52 and a Current Ratio set at 7.52.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kairos Pharma Ltd [KAPA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KAPA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kairos Pharma Ltd go to -24.45%.

Kairos Pharma Ltd [KAPA]: Institutional Ownership