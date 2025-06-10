why CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.79

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CCCS] gained 0.44% on the last trading session, reaching $9.03 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.85M shares, CCCS reached a trading volume of 11308536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCS shares is $11.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $14 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2024, representing the official price target for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CCCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCCS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

Trading performance analysis for CCCS stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.92. With this latest performance, CCCS shares gained by 1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.17 for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.88, while it was recorded at 8.92 for the last single week of trading, and 10.46 for the last 200 days.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc go to 8.67%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]

The top three institutional holders of CCCS stocks are: ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with ownership of 139.34 million shares, which is approximately 22.8431%. T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 55.94 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$621.48 million in CCCS stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $$506.1 million in CCCS stock with ownership which is approximately 7.4679%.