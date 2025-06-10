why Carisma Therapeutics Inc [CARM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.00

Carisma Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CARM] jumped around 0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.23 at the close of the session, up 16.97%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 461.32K shares, CARM reached a trading volume of 2495549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carisma Therapeutics Inc [CARM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARM shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Carisma Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Carisma Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on CARM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carisma Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47.

How has CARM stock performed recently?

Carisma Therapeutics Inc [CARM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.40. With this latest performance, CARM shares gained by 5.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.54 for Carisma Therapeutics Inc [CARM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2042, while it was recorded at 0.1921 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5902 for the last 200 days.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc [CARM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Carisma Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Earnings analysis for Carisma Therapeutics Inc [CARM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carisma Therapeutics Inc go to 24.74%.

Insider trade positions for Carisma Therapeutics Inc [CARM]

The top three institutional holders of CARM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.45 million shares, which is approximately 3.4861%. TRUSTEES OF THE UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA, holding 1.25 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.9 million in CARM stocks shares; and TRUSTEES OF THE UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA, currently with $$1.28 million in CARM stock with ownership which is approximately 2.0269%.