why Bitfarms Ltd [BITF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.47

Bitfarms Ltd [NASDAQ: BITF] price surged by 2.98 percent to reach at $0.02.

The one-year BITF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.49. The average equity rating for BITF stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bitfarms Ltd [BITF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BITF shares is $3.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BITF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Bitfarms Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Bitfarms Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $5, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Overweight rating on BITF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

BITF Stock Performance Analysis:

Bitfarms Ltd [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, BITF shares dropped by -12.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.55 for Bitfarms Ltd [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9485, while it was recorded at 0.9066 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5601 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bitfarms Ltd Fundamentals:

Bitfarms Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.58 and a Current Ratio set at 2.64.

Bitfarms Ltd [BITF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 19.71 million shares, which is approximately 4.9128%. TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 6.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$17.01 million in BITF stocks shares; and TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $$13.27 million in BITF stock with ownership which is approximately 1.287%.